Home Sport Tennis

'I'm not sure he's learned anything': Tennis great Rod Laver calls for Nick Kyrgios ban

The talented Kyrgios, who is due to play in an event named after Laver -- the Laver Cup -- in Geneva later this month, has been controversial for much of his career.

Published: 05th September 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nick Kyrgios. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Tennis great Rod Laver has called for Nick Kyrgios to be suspended from the ATP Tour over bad behaviour, saying his fellow Australian appears not to be learning from his mistakes.

The explosive and temperamental 24-year-old Kyrgios has a history of notorious outbursts and is being investigated for potential rule violations after calling the ATP Tour "corrupt" during the US Open last week.

While he later backed away from the comment, it followed a record US$113,000 fine issued to him by the ATP for his actions at the Cincinnati Masters in August.

During that meltdown, he smashed two racquets and described an umpire as a "tool", with his sanction including fines for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, an audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Kyrgios was warned that he could also face suspension from the sport once a full investigation had taken place.

Laver, an 11-time Grand Slam champion who is considered one of the sport's greatest players, said time away from tennis could be the answer.

"Whatever they have done hasn't worked so far, so maybe a suspension is the only answer," he told The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.

"I'm not sure he's learned anything from any of the things that have gone on."

The talented Kyrgios, who is due to play in an event named after Laver -- the Laver Cup -- in Geneva later this month, has been controversial for much of his career.

In 2015, he was fined for making a sexually disparaging remark in Canada about the girlfriend of three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka.

The following year, he was banned for eight weeks after being accused of not trying at the Shanghai Masters.

"Nick is Nick, unfortunately," Laver said. "He could have been, or still could become, a world champion because of his serving ability, his game.

"But his brain gets in the way. He doesn't want to adhere to the conditions or the umpire."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nick Kyrgios US Open Rod Laver
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp