Home Sport Tennis

Daniil Medvedev glad to prove doubters wrong at US Open

Booed by fans after an obscene gesture in the third round, Medvedev taunted them in response by saying he thrived on their jeers for the energy to win.

Published: 07th September 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Daniil Medvedev. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Daniil Medvedev has enjoyed silencing those who questioned his fiery temperament and wrote him off during his teenage years after a sizzling hardcourt season that has left him on the cusp of US Open glory.

The Russian secured a place in his first Grand Slam final Friday with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Grigor Dimitrov, setting Medvedev up with an instant shot at revenge for last month's Montreal loss to Rafael Nadal. 

However, his path to Sunday's championship match in New York has been a rocky ride -- embraced at first by Medvedev but one he is now keen to forget as he tries to shed his image as the wacky villain.

Booed by fans after an obscene gesture in the third round, Medvedev taunted them in response by saying he thrived on their jeers for the energy to win. He later apologized and admitted it has been a long road to clean up his act.

"There were many who would say, coaches or something, at the age of 16 or 14, I could get engaged during the match because I thought they clapped on a double-fault or something. I would scream at them. They would scream at me," Medvedev recalled of his younger years. 

"Many of these people would say, 'Okay, the guy is completely crazy, he's never be a good tennis player.' Which is maybe happened to some of the tennis players. I'm glad I proved them wrong. 

"Talk about reactions, they were totally different. Some wanted to just help me get better. Some, as I say, said, 'OK, who is this crazy guy and what is he doing on the tennis court?' I've improved big-time. Hopefully, I will improve even more."

The glacial relations with the Flushing Meadows faithful appears to be thawing, the frosty reception that greeted his quarter-final entrance against Stan Wawrinka replaced by more generous applause ahead of his clash with Dimitrov.

On-court 'demons'

While 18-time Grand Slam champion Nadal figures to attract considerable support from the 24,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the final, Medvedev doesn't expects the boos to return. 

"I would be surprised, but I would have to take the energy and go again with this energy. As I say, I'm not proud of what I did. I'm working to never do it again," said Medvedev, described as a misunderstood genius by his coach.

"I will not say that I'm a kind person or a good person. I can only say I'm a really calm person in life. I actually have no idea why the demons go out when I play tennis."

Medvedev was hit with a $9,000 fine for his antics in the third-round win over Feliciano Lopez, his third fine in as many matches, but the 23-year-old -- a mellow figure off the court -- wants his racquet to do the talking in future.

"I lost a lot of matches in my career when I was getting crazy. You never know when you lose a match just because you lost it or because you get crazy and lost some concentration. You can never be sure about it," he said.

"I was sitting after these matches, I was like, 'I don't want to lose these matches because I get crazy or because I lose some concentration because of the fans, because of the referees, something that happens during the match.'

"I want to lose matches because I was a worst tennis player on the court than my opponent. If I manage to do it every time, that's going to be great."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Daniil Medvedev Grigor Dimitrov Rafael Nadal US Open
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp