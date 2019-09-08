Home Sport Tennis

Five facts and figures from the US Open women's final

Bianca Andreescu is the youngest US Open champion since Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2004.

Published: 08th September 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams, of the United States, congratulates Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, after losing to Andreescu in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Five facts as figures from the US Open women's final won by Canada's Bianca Andreescu on Saturday over American Serena Williams:

100: The number of minutes the match lasted. Andreescu took the opening set in 42 minutes and won the second in 58, breaking Williams in the 12th game to settle issues in one hour 40 minutes.

33: The number of winners and unforced errors made by Serena Williams in her fourth consecutive Grand Slam final defeat since becoming a mother.

19: It's the number of winners hit by Bianca Andreescu, compared to 17 unforced errors. It's also Andreescu's age, making her the youngest US Open champion since Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2004. She's also the first teen to win a Grand Slam since Russia's Maria Sharapova captured the 2006 US Open.

5: That's the world ranking Andreescu will climb into next week, matching Eugenie Bouchard from 2014 for the highest ever by a Canadian woman. It's also a career-high for Andreescu, who cracks the top 10 for the first time. It's also the number of aces Andreescu had in the match and the number of aces and double faults Williams made in the second set.

1: That's how many Canadians have won Grand Slam titles. It's also how many Slam wins Williams still needs to equal the all-time record of 24 won by Margaret Court. She has lost the 2018 and 2019 Wimbledon and US Open finals with a chance to match the mark in each case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bianca Andreescu Svetlana Kuznetsova Serena Williams US Open Facts
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp