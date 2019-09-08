Five facts and figures from the US Open women's final

By AFP

NEW YORK: Five facts as figures from the US Open women's final won by Canada's Bianca Andreescu on Saturday over American Serena Williams:

100: The number of minutes the match lasted. Andreescu took the opening set in 42 minutes and won the second in 58, breaking Williams in the 12th game to settle issues in one hour 40 minutes.

33: The number of winners and unforced errors made by Serena Williams in her fourth consecutive Grand Slam final defeat since becoming a mother.

19: It's the number of winners hit by Bianca Andreescu, compared to 17 unforced errors. It's also Andreescu's age, making her the youngest US Open champion since Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2004. She's also the first teen to win a Grand Slam since Russia's Maria Sharapova captured the 2006 US Open.

5: That's the world ranking Andreescu will climb into next week, matching Eugenie Bouchard from 2014 for the highest ever by a Canadian woman. It's also a career-high for Andreescu, who cracks the top 10 for the first time. It's also the number of aces Andreescu had in the match and the number of aces and double faults Williams made in the second set.

1: That's how many Canadians have won Grand Slam titles. It's also how many Slam wins Williams still needs to equal the all-time record of 24 won by Margaret Court. She has lost the 2018 and 2019 Wimbledon and US Open finals with a chance to match the mark in each case.