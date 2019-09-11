Home Sport Tennis

Tennis court to runway: Serena Williams hits Fashion Week

As befitting a tennis legend, Williams had some prominent fans in attendance, notably Kim Kardashian, TV host Gayle King, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Serena Williams(R) before the start of her show. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Talk about a quick recovery. Only three days after her shocking loss in the US Open final, Serena Williams went from the court to the runway to present the latest collection of her fashion label, S by Serena Williams.

And she brought her baby daughter along for the ride: As she made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin miniskirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arms.

Also attending: #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, who said Williams was "strong in so many ways, not just physically.I'll always support her."

The runway show in midtown Manhattan began with a lush brown trench-style coat, followed by a suit in the same fabric with an asymmetrical wrap skirt.

Pants and slouchy sweaters followed, then a series of dresses, tops and coats in an animal-style print.

The 37-year-old Williams showed herself to be a fan of bold prints, in hues like purple or bright blue, or in black and white.

And she is also clearly partial to bright colors, as in one hot pink ensemble that was part midriff-baring pantsuit, part long skirt.

IN PICS | Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs

But perhaps the most striking and creative sight on the runway came when two models wore the same outfit together, side by side, one in a plus size and one not an effective statement about size diversity.

Williams noted later on the red carpet that her intention was "to show the diversity of all colours and all backgrounds and all sizes - just beautiful women."

Burke praised Williams' runway for being truly diverse.

"I love Serena," she said, adding that fashion is "another world for her to conquer.

