India vs Pakistan Davis Cup tie to remain in Islamabad

CHENNAI: The India vs Pakistan Asia/Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie will remain in Islamabad. The tie, originally scheduled to be played on Saturday and Sunday, will now be played in Pakistan’s capital on November 29 and 30 or November 30 and December 1.

However, the security situation will be reviewed in the first week of November before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) takes a final call on whether to shift the tie to a neutral venue.

A press release to this effect was issued by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday. “The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup tie will take place at Islamabad either on 20th and 30th November or 30th November and 1st December,” the release, signed by secretary general, Hironmoy Chatterjee, said.

“However, the security situation will be reviewed on 4th November (to see) whether the tie can be held in Islamabad or be shifted to a neutral venue.”

When the ITF had originally agreed to postpone the dates at AITA’s behest, the Indian body had also requested the ITF to shift the tie to a neutral venue. Even though they haven’t managed to get that done, Chatterjee, when speaking to this daily, was relieved with the outcome. “They (ITF) have given us decent dates,” he said.

“Now, we have to see if the situation (the prevailing environment between the two countries has been frosty after the political developments in Jammu & Kashmir last month) can improve between now and then.”

The Pakistan Tennis Federation have time till 19 September to confirm the precise dates of the tie, according to the ITF. “The ITF will continue to monitor the security situation in Pakistan with the host nation and our independent security advisors,” the world body added.

The new dates mean that all the Indians will be free to compete at the Pune Challenger, scheduled to run from November 11 to November 17. There was some apprehension earlier that a few players may have been forced to select between this or Davis Cup. This will be last competitive tennis meet on the calendar this season.