Injured Rafael Nadal pulls out of final two Laver Cup matches

By IANS

GENEVA: US Open champion and tennis star Rafael Nadal withdrew from his matches at the Laver Cup on Sunday because of injury.

"Sad I won't be able to play today. I have an inflammation on my left wrist. I will be supporting #teameurope from the bench! " Nadal said in a tweet.

"I've had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I'm so disappointed I'm not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest.

"The atmosphere has been amazing here in Geneva and of course I'm going to be there for all my teammates and do everything I can to support them and help Team Europe win the Laver Cup," Nadal was quoted as saying by www.lavercup.com.

Nadal came to the decision following consultation with the Laver Cup competition doctor, a statement on the Laver Cup official website said.

Under the Laver Cup rules, the referee was notified and Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg has substituted Stefanos Tsitsipas in the doubles match with Roger Federer, and Dominic Thiem will compete against Nick Kyrgios in the singles match, the statement read.

Team World captain John McEnroe was notified immediately of the changes.