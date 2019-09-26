Home Sport Tennis

ATP hands Kyrgios suspended 16-week ban for poor behaviour

An investigation into Nick Kyrgios was opened following an explosive meltdown at last month's Cincinnati Masters which saw him smash two racquets.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios received a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP on Thursday and was placed on probation for six months for "aggravated behaviour" following a number of on-court outbursts over the past year.

The suspension is deferred pending Kyrgios' compliance with several strict conditions mandated by the ATP, which include seeking additional support from a specialist in behavioural management during the off-season.

"The suspension will be lifted at the end of the six-month probationary period provided that the above conditions are met," the ATP said in a statement. It added the same applied to a $25,000 fine.

Tour organisers opened an investigation into Kyrgios following an explosive meltdown at last month's Cincinnati Masters which saw him smash two racquets, launch an abusive tirade at the chair umpire before appearing to spit at the official during a second-round match.

He was fined $113,000 for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, an audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct during his loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

But the ATP decided to extend the inquiry into the volatile Kyrgios, who was also disqualified and fined for throwing a chair on to court during the Rome Masters in May.

"The investigation... has concluded that Kyrgios has been found to have committed aggravated behaviour under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code," the governing body said Thursday.

"The investigation found a pattern of behaviour related to Kyrgios's verbal abuse of officials and/or spectators in the past 12 months that constitutes a violation" of the ATP rule book, it added.

Kyrgios, 24, has five days to appeal the decision.

'Pretty corrupt'

However, he avoided further punishment for calling the ATP "pretty corrupt" during the US Open.

"Following a clarification issued by the player the following day, it was determined that the incident did not constitute a Player Major Offense, and no additional penalties were applied," the ATP said.

Tennis great Rod Laver this month called for Kyrgios to be suspended over bad behaviour, saying his fellow Australian appeared not to be learning from his mistakes.

Laver, an 11-time Grand Slam champion who is considered one of the sport's greatest players, said time away from tennis could be the answer.

"Whatever they have done hasn't worked so far, so maybe a suspension is the only answer," he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I'm not sure he's learned anything from any of the things that have gone on."

Kyrgios served a three-week ban in 2016 after being accused of not trying at the Shanghai Masters. His initial eight-week suspension was reduced after he agreed to see a sports psychologist.

He lost in the first round of the Zhuhai Championships on Wednesday, after which he said that he could sit out the rest of the season because of a collarbone injury.

Kyrgios has already pulled out of next week's China Open and will head home to Australia to recover.

"Unfortunately a collarbone injury I sustained at Laver Cup has escalated and has forced me to pull out of the Asian swing," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

"I'll be heading back to Australia to rest and recover. See you all soon," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nick Kyrgios Nick Kyrgios ban ATP Cincinnati Masters
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp