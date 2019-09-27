Banned Nick Kyrgios to be on 'best behaviour' for 6 months

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who has been handed a suspension by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), on Friday insisted that he will be on his "best bahaviour" for the next six months.

Kyrgios has been handed a 16-week suspension beside being fined $25,000 for 'aggravated behaviour' by the ATP.

"Guess I'm on my best behaviour for 6 months," Kyrgios told his 1.2 million Instagram followers, while adding the hashtag #detention.

The 24-year-old had picked up the initial fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and an audible obscenity in Cincinnati after arguing with the chair umpire and smashing two rackets during his second-round defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Following this, the ATP had launched a probe against the Australian tennis player.

"The investigation found a pattern of behaviour related to Kyrgios's verbal abuse of officials and/or spectators in the past 12 months that constitutes a violation," ATP said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also said the player had five working days to appeal against the suspension.