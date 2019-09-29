Home Sport Tennis

Here's why PM Modi hailed Daniil Medvedev during 'Mann ki Baat'

The 23-year-old had lost the finals of US Open to Spain's tennis star, Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard defeated Medvedev 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6 to win his 19th Grand Slam title.

Published: 29th September 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Daniil Medvedev. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: While addressing his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about Russia's Daniil Medvedev, so let's look back at what really happened at the US Open final and why the tennis star made it to the PM's address.

In his address, Modi lauded Medvedev's simplicity and maturity and said: "I hope you are aware that I am just as common a person like everyone else. Being an ordinary citizen, whatever affects you has the same effect on me as well. Hence, I too heard the speech and watched the tennis match between Nadal and Medvedev. Sheer simplicity and maturity displayed by Medvedev touched everyone."

The 23-year-old had lost the finals of US Open to Spain's tennis star, Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard defeated Medvedev 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6 to win his 19th Grand Slam title.

The Russian gave Nadal a tough fight on the court and despite losing the match, he garnered plenty of admirers along the way. After the match he had said that he will always remember it for the intensity of tennis that was displayed by both stars.

"I definitely will remember tonight. I am sure even talking about Rafa's 19 Grand Slams, I'm sure he remembers his first final, even though he won it and I lost it. I mean, was an amazing match. It's an amazing story. All this summer is amazing for me. I will remember every moment of it. I have a really good memory if we talk about tennis. I'll definitely remember it even when I'm, like, 70 years old," US Open's official website had quoted Medvedev as saying.

In recent times, many people are not seen acknowledging their opponents' skills, but Medvedev showed that he is a true sportsman as he went on to applaud Nadal by saying 'it is very tough to play against you'.

"The way you are playing is a big joke. It is very tough to play against you," Medvedev had said.

Both Medvedev and Nadal share a great camaraderie and the Russian spilled the beans as he revealed that both players called each other 'amazing' after the match.

"Yeah, I don't remember everything. Well, I congratulated him. He said congrats to me for my week, that I'm an amazing player. I basically said he's also an amazing player. Then I said what I think is they have a great contest between three of them, and I wished him luck to be one of the three, to be better, yeah. Because I do think they have a great contest, and it's fun to watch," Medvedev had said.

In his address, Modi also praised the humility of Grand Slam champion.

After winning his 19th Grand Slam title, Nadal was seen answering questions with humility and said that he never competes for the world number one tag.

"I don't compete for it. I just do my way. If I am able to be No. 1 doing my way, great. But I always say the same: today is not my main goal. Of course, is great to be in that fight. But for me personally, is not really a fight. I just try to be competitive in the weeks that I need to compete, or the weeks that I want to compete. With my age and with my goals, I cannot lose energy or time to follow number one. I need to think about my career in a different way," Nadal had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mann ki Baat Daniil Medvedev Narendra Modi
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp