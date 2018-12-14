Home States

IIT Madras removes controversial posters that segregated students based on their food choice, orders enquiry

The caterer has been instructed to remove immediately the poster saying that an area has been earmarked for vegetarian students, said IIT Madras.

Published: 14th December 2018 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras mess

A sign indicating entry/exit points for non-vegetarians and vegetarians in IIT-Madras. (Photo | APSC Facebook page)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after Express reported about the controversial posters that segregated students based on their food choice at a mess on the campus, IIT Madras has ordered they be removed.

In a clarification mail, Nihal K, secretary of hotel affairs, said: "It has been brought to the attention that a certain poster detailing an area of the wash basin be earmarked for vegetarian students was found in RRC mess, Himalaya. The caterer has been instructed to remove the poster immediately upon its discovery by the Mess Monitoring Committee (MMC).

"The same has been undertaken by the caterer on their own volition and was not a directive given by the MMC. In due course of time, action will be taken against the caterer after an inquiry into the incident. It has also been noted that concerns have been raised regarding two entrances to the mess. The entrances have been provided that way so as to make the passage to each counter easier, and not to restrict passage from one to another, or differentiate students in any capacity. The posters have been removed from the facility as soon as the error was pointed out. Apologies for any inconveniences caused," the secretary said.

  • Subramaniam
    There was no need to report this by this newspaper and there was no need on the part of the Student body of the IIT or the Management fo the IIT to take such action as above. A mountain has been made out of a non-existing molehill. What is next? Remove "Non-vegetarian" signboards in front of hotels serving such fare?
    4 days ago reply

  • nicholas
    What is wrong in this? This is similar to muslims having separate restaurants or separate areas for halal food. IIT should not have budged on this? Jain are very strict in vegetarian diet
    4 days ago reply
