Gang's bid to rob bank in Tamil Nadu turns futile as locker alarm goes off

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A gang of burglars made a futile attempt to rob a nationalised bank in the district early today, police said.

The gang members managed to gain entry into the Kemmanaickenpalayam branch of State Bank of India near Annur, by breaking open the locks, but fled the scene after the alarm attached to the locker went off, they said.

On receiving information, a team of police rushed to the spot and secured the CCTV footage from the camera installed in the bank to identify the robbers.

There was cash Rs 18 lakh and nearly 800 grams of gold ornaments in the strong room, police said quoting bank officials.

Further investigations are on, they said.

