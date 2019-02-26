Can Aadhaar be made mandatory for buying liquor in TASMAC shops, HC asks Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a response from State government whether Aadhaar card can be made mandatory for buying liquor in TASMAC shops and whether it is possible to close down all TASMAC bars in the State.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar gave the direction while hearing public interest litigation filed by one B Muthupandi of Madurai challenging a tender floated by the TASMAC department with regard to leasing out of TASMAC bars under Madurai North and South units of the department.

During the hearing, the Judges observed that bars are one of the major reasons for the increase in accidents due to drunken driving. It also serves as a convenient spot for criminal activities, they stated and questioned TASMAC authorities why not they close down all TASMAC bars in the State and sell liquor in bottles.

They further suggested if Aadhaar card can be made mandatory for buying liquor in TASMAC shops so that sale of liquor to juveniles can be checked.

In addition to this, the Judges also asked the State if the opening time of TASMAC shops can be changed to 2 pm instead of 12 pm and directed the State and TASMAC department to respond to the queries before the next hearing on March 12.

With regard to the contentions of the litigant about the change of tender period for TASMAC bars from one year to two years, the Judges have sought an explanation from the department, adding that the result of the tender would be subject to the outcome of the case.