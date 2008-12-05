WARANGAL: Vangeti Ramakrishna alias Sudershan alias Somanna (27), who worked as a gunman and guard to Karimnagar, Khammam and Warangal (KKW) division Maoist secretary Gajarla Ashok alias Ganesh surrendered before the district Superintendent of Police V C Sajjanar here today.

Ramakrishna, a native of Neerukulla village, joined Telangana Jansabha, an Maoist affiliated unit, after completing his ITI in 2004. Later, he worked as a guard and gunman of the KKW division Maoist secretary. He was accused of killing a teacher, Avula Kittaiah in Devannapeta of Hassanparthy mandal branding him as an informer.

He was also an accused in the killing of Raju and Jagan in Bollagudem village of Mahamutharam mandal.

When presented before the media, Ramakrishna said that he laid down arms as he was disillusioned with the Maoist policies and added that the movement had become very weak as not many were joining it.

He said that it was not right on the part of Maoists to indulge in mindless killings in the name of guerrilla foundation Day celebrations.

He said that an innocent Girijan teacher Pydi Raju of Kannayugudem in Eturunagaram mandal was killed by Maoists branding him an informer.