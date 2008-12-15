HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy launched `Sahakara Pragathi’, the computerisation of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the State Government was committed to extend all support to the cooperative societies and banks for their upliftment and uninterrupted credit flow to the farming community. It was the Congress Government which had announced loan waiver, monetary incentives and several other measures that helped farmers, he said.

He said such a huge all-round development in Andhra Pradesh during the last four-and-half years was unprecedented. He urged the societies to explain to farmers about the welfare schemes being extended by the State Government for their upliftment.

The meeting was organised under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Ltd to take stock of the progress made by the cooperatives and to mark the launch of IT-enabled financial inclusion (computerisation) of PACS under Public Private Partnership with M/s Co-option Technologies.

The ITE financial inclusion in PACS would give a new impetus in their endeavour for financial impoundment and better service delivery to the farming community through cooperatives.

Co-option Technologies, the technology partner, would provide software, hardware and all the related services to the PACS free of cost on a revenue-sharing basis in respect of income from new business opportunities made available through the PACS over 10 years.

The implementation is scheduled to be completed in all the PACS over a period of two years.

Co-option will play the role of techno-business integrator. This role includes IT-enablement of the PACS and bringing business to the doorstep of the PACS using this delivery network resulting in financial inclusion, creation of new economic activities and capacity- building at the PACS, impacting the rural sector.

The benefits to the rural citizens are many. The citizens can open and transact banking accounts at their local financial service delivery hubs (i.e., the PACS), get access to credit, get insurance cover from multiple institutions at optimum cost and avail entitlments at the PACS offered by the State and the Central Government through various schemes.