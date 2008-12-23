HYDERABAD: The bandh call given by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) demanding the categorisation of the SCs had little impact and passed off peacefully in the city today.

A couple of buses were damaged while hundreds of MRPS activists arrested at different places in the city.

MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga was arrested at Ramnagar when he tried to take out a rally while 10 others were arrested when they tried to barge into the Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress party headquarters at Nampally.

MRPS leader Surender Madiga and nine others were arrested when they tried to barge into the Gandhi Bhavan.

They partially damaged the entrance gate of the Congress party headquarters before being overpowered by the Begum Bazar police. Police also took several MRPS activists into custody when they tried to forcibly close business establishments at Himayathnagar.

Two RTC buses were damaged, one each in the Musheerabad and Chilkalguda police limits, by the MRPS activists. The windows of these vehicles were damaged in stone-pelting by the MRPS activists.

“The overall situation was under control and peaceful and the impact of the bandh was minimal. RTC buses plied as usual and educational institutions functioned normally.

Over 250 persons were taken into preventive custody in 14 cases in the city and later released,’’ City Police Commissioner B Prasada Rao stated in an official release.