HYDERABAD: The Union Government has given a green signal to the State to go ahead with its plans to increase the borrowings upto 3.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) instead of the existing 3 per cent norm.

This will mean, the State can safely raise loans worth Rs 1700 crore for the present fiscal. An additional Rs 2,500 crore is also due from the Centre as part of the incentive Andhra Pradesh should get for maintaining fiscal discipline.

The Union Government is providing incentives to all the State Governments that enacted the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

Under the Act, the State Government concerned should ensure that the revenue deficit be maintained at zero per cent and the fiscal deficit should not cross more than three per cent of the GSDP. Our State has been sticking to the rule for the past three years.

According to Finance Minister K Rosaiah, the State had passed the FRBM act and was maintaining an excellent track record of financial discipline.

``There are some states, which, despite enancting the FRBM Act have violated it. Moreover, though we are allowed to raise borrowings upto three per cent of the GSDP, we never reached the upper limit.

Hence, the State, as part of the incentives should get about Rs 6,000 crore. Of this, we have received about Rs 5000 crore. We are asking for the left over balance. We want to increase the borrowing limit upto 3.5 per cent of the GSDP,’’ he said