HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on Tuesday called upon the minorities to utilise the benefits being extended by the State Government that would help them improve their socio-economic and educational status.

Participating as the chief guest in the Minority Welfare Day celebrations marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, he disbursed Rs 208.76 crore towards scholarship and fee reimbursement to as many as 7,71,919 lakh students hailing from Muslim, Christian and other minority communities in the State, for the academic year 2008-2009.

The Chief Minister did the disbursement online from the dais set up for the programme. The State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) opened the accounts of students and colleges, with zero balance, and the scholarship and fee reimbursement amount was deposited in the accounts respectively. The Chief Minister reiterated that the State Government was committed to the welfare of the minorities and said the upliftment of minorities, particularly Muslims, was possible mainly through education.

Criticising the previous Telugu Desam Government, Rajasekhara Reddy pointed out that the budget earmarked for scholarships to minorities was a meagre Rs 4 crore before the Congress Government came into office. ‘’In the last four years, we have increased it up to Rs 208 crore,’’ he said. Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir said the State Government was working hard for the welfare of minorities. The previous TDP Government had miserably failed in uplifting the minorities, he said.

Minister for Cooperation Fareeduddin, MPs Asaduddin Owaisi, Anjan Kumar Yadav and V Hanumanth Rao were present.