TIRUPATI: The Central Government has taken a slew of measures to boost domestic tourism as the number of foreign tourists visiting the country is likely to decline in the wake of global economic meltdown, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Ambica Soni has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here today, she said basic infrastructure at the places of historical and religious importance would be developed under the private-public participation mode.

A Rs 700-crore proposal for construction of hotels at tourist places across the country is on the anvil.

Tourism festivals highlighting the rich culture and heritage of India would be organised abroad.

To boost domestic tourism, 22 mega projects were taken up in the country. In Andhra Pradesh, three tourism circuits would be developed to attract tourists.

They include Heritage Corridor (Rs 50 crore), Kadapa Circuit (Rs 37 crore) and Charminar project. As part of Heritage Corridor, 11 ancient temples in Chittoor and six in Nellore and a fort would be renovated.

It was also proposed to run a special tourism train covering the places in the Heritage Corridor.

Arrangements to run tourism trains in the Buddhist circuits in the north and the northeast are in final stages, she said.

Later, the Union Minister held discussions on Heritage Corridor and Kadapa Circuit with the officials of tourism, TTD, Kadapa, Nellore and Chittoor.

She visited Gudimallam and Srikalahasthi temples, which are being developed under Heritage Corridor.

MP Chinta Mohan was also present.