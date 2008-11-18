KHAMMAM, The construction of Bhadrachalam- Kovvur broad gauge line linking both Telangana and Andhra has remained a non-starter for nearly four decades and people of Khammam and West Godavari districts are hoping against hope that the project would figure in the next railway budget.

The 149-km long Bhadrachalam-Kovvur broad gauge lane construction was first mooted in 1970. Recently, Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav directed the officials to make a re-survey on the project following representation by Telangna Rashtra Samiti president K Chandrasekhar Rao and party State secretary G Sankara Rao.

Following the instructions, the railway officials conducted a re-survey and submitted estimates seeking Rs 567.67 crore for the project last year. But it was not included in last year’s budget. If the broad gauge line is commissioned, as many as 200 tribal and remote villages would get rail connectivity. It would also facilitate easy export and import of coal and dolomite from the district to all over the country.

Though Singareni Collieries Company came forward to share the burden to some extent, the Central Government did not respond.

The proposed rail lane can also be utilised as an alternative route in case of floods and storms. It would also reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam by 125 km. The construction of new rail lane would not pinch the exchequer as it would pass through most of the Government land.

The elected representatives from the district are not taking any initiative for getting the mega project sanctioned, it is alleged.

TRS party State secretary G Sankara Rao demanded the Central Government to include the project in the coming railway budget. The Members of Parliament of Khammam and West Godavari districts should also take responsibility in prevailing over the Railway Ministry, he said and urged the Government to sanction funds to convert the Dornakal- Manugur single lane into double lane.

He also demanded for extension of Kakatiya Express and Singareni fast passenger upto Manugur which would be useful for the people of Agency areas