VISHAKAPATNAM: Alarmed at the sea jacking of the Indian commercial sails in the Gulf of Aden, the National Shipping Board today requested the Centre to set up a United Task Force for their protection.

The NSB passed a resolution to this effect at its 111th board meeting and urged the Centre to initiate steps for tightening security for the merchant maritime business.

The NSB is adopting a Integrated Coastal Transport System (ICTS) for which a draft action plan has been prepared.

The NSB’s meeting also deliberated other maritime issues and took several decisions to further strengthen the sea trade.

Later briefing mediapersons about the decisions taken in the meeting, NSB Chairman Capt PVK Mohan said that the Indian Merchant Navy was facing a serious threat from pirates, particularly in the region of Gulf of Aden. “We are of the opinion that there should be an International Task Force and Indian Navy should be part of it.

Presently only one Indian Navy ship is patrolling the region and the NSB wants additional forces be deployed in the area,’’ the Chairman said.

The NSB has decided to move with a new thrust to increase the sea trade across the East Coast as several ports were coming up.

The NSB will draw up new strategies and plans for the coastal shipping development on par with other developed countries like China and Japan.

Andhra Pradesh has the longest coastline and it is developing over a dozen minor ports along the coast, the State should have a Maritime Board like in other States like Gujarat to take a quicker decisions, he said.

He also clarified that there is no objection to allow the managements of minor ports as members of NSB and the maritime States on a case-tocase to basis.

With regard to the Andhra Pradesh Government’s new rule that there should be a minimum distance of 150 km between each port, Mohan said that it was not statutory and it was only State’s issue.

``As far as NSB is concerned there is no need for such rules,’’ the Chairman said.

The NSB will be completing 50 years next year and to celebrate its golden jubilee, a special committee has been set up to oversee the arrangements.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman Ajay Kallam, Director General of Shipping Lakshmi Venkatachalam, Shipping Corporation of India Chairman and Managing Director S Hajara, NSB Deputy Director General Captain MM Sagga also.