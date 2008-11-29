HYDERABAD: Irked by the delay in the release of funds to various welfare schemes, Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy today ordered the Finance Department to release unreleased funds to the tune of about Rs 34 crore for the works taken up under the Rajiv Palle Bata (RPB) scheme. He wanted the funds to be released immediately apart from commencement of works by January.

Reviewing the progress of works under the RPB scheme with officials today, the Chief Minister said no works should be stopped for want of funds under the scheme.

Funds to the tune of nearly Rs 24.93 crore for works taken up during the last financial year were pending release in addition to the Rs 69.4 crore needed for the works taken up this year. Though the total amount adds up to Rs 94.33 crore, the Finance Department has released only Rs 60 crore of the Rs 120 crore provided in the budget. Funds to the tune of about Rs 34 crore for 3,736 works are yet to be released.