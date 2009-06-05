HYDERABAD: Deviating from legislative etiquette on the very second day of the new Assembly, Leader of the Opposition and TDLP leader N Chandrababu Naidu not only failed to escort newly-elected Speaker N Kiran Kumar Reddy to the podium, he did not even congratulate him.

Worse still, he got his colleague P Ashok Gajapathi Raju to criticise the the Speaker’s election which sparked off loud protests from the Treasury benches. The initially friendly and relaxed atmosphere of the House degenerated rapidly into acrimony.

When Pro Tem Speaker J C Diwakar Reddy announced the unanimous election of Kiran Kumar Reddy as the new Speaker and invited both Leader of the House and Opposition to escort the new Speaker, Chandrababu Naidu did not budge an inch nor did any member from his party.

Despite repeated appeals by the ruling members requesting Chandrababu Naidu to join Rajasekhara Reddy, he did not oblige.

Nor did leaders from TRS, CPI and CPM.

When Diwakar Reddy then asked the Floor leaders of other parties to extend the courtesy to the Speaker, PRP’s Chiranjeevi, BJP’s Kishan Reddy, Lok Satta leader N Jayaprakash Narayan, AIMIM’s Akbaruddin isi and others escorted Kiran Kumar Reddy to the podium.

But there was more boorish behaviour to follow. When Kiran Reddy greeted Chandrababu Naidu and others they did not respond. It was only when the Speaker repeated himself that the TD members, including Chandrababu Naidu, rose to their feet in belated acknowledgment.

When it was the TDP’s turn to ``congratulate’’ the Speaker, the House was instead subjected to a tirade by Ashok Gajapathi Raju who alleged that regional and caste equations had played a key role in the choice of the Speaker.

Raju faulted the ruling party for failing to take the Opposition into confidence and arrive at a consensus. During the course of his speech, Raju made a comment against the Speaker which was later expunged from the records, as the member did not withdraw his comment. It was Akbaruddin Owaisi who raised objections to the comment.

Legislative Affairs Minister K Rosaiah objected to Raju’s bringing in a caste angle to the election. If the Opposition had any issues with the Kiran Kumar Reddy’s candidature, they should have contested the election, he felt. Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy recalled that the TDP during its rule had never consulted the Opposition on the Speaker post.

He also found fault with the TDP for raising regional and caste issues on the Speaker’s election and noted that within his family there were arranged marriages with Dalits 50 years ago. It was Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) president Chiranjeevi who received loud applause for his maiden speech in the House. ``When newspersons asked about my reaction to first day’s proceedings I said there was a cordial and friendly atmosphere in the House. But they told me it was only my first day, and I would find temperatures rising in due course.’’ Chiranjeevi said he was expecting unruly scenes after a couple of months, but was surprised to see so much acrimony on the second day itself. ``So much heat was generated that I thought the air-conditioners were not working,’’ he quipped.

Agriculture Minister N Raghuveera Reddy raised serious objections to the manner in which Chandrababu Naidu behaved.

By not escorting the new Speaker and not even uttering a word of congratulation, Naidu had lowered the dignity of the proceedings, he said.