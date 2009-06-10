Home States Andhra Pradesh

He always ‘looks’ to help one and all

KHAMMAM: Many of us have the resources, whether by way of funds or of talent, to make a difference to society and help out our fellows, but it is extremely rare to find action matching intention.

Not so in the case of Ambati Lakshminarayana (55) of the remote Medepalli village in Munigonda mandal. Though blind from birth, he has acquired various special skills and put them at the service of not only his neighbours but also of folks from surrounding villages as well.

Says Ramireddy who has known Lakshminarayana for over 30 years: ``He is an excellent swimmer and can negotiate swift currents. And in a still water body like a pond, he can retrieve any coin thrown in, judging its direction and descent by the sound.

“He has never hesitated in complying with requests from people whose kin have drowned, and retrieves the body irrespective of time of day. He is selfless and never seeks anything in return.’’ Lakshminarayana has been married for 20 years to one Jayamma, deaf since birth.

She has been ailing for the last few years, and he cooks for her.

He has managed to meet the needs of the family, down to the 1-acre dowry he gave their only child.

“He carries water cans to the village from the mini-water plant, bringing one to my house also,’’ says Khammam district sarpanch association president Hariprasad.

And physical strength is not all there is to Lakshminaraya. He is also the village’s Hariprasad Chaurasiya -- probably even the best flautist in the entire mandal.

Says a neighbour, Narsamma (60): ``Whenever there is a death in the village, the body is kept overnight to enable relatives from distant places to come over for a last look. Well-off people arrange for music, which is customary.

But the poor have Lakshminaryana, who sings and plays the flute all through the night and -- needless to say -- free.’’

