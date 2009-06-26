KHAMMAM: With the State Government according administrative sanction to the Munneru dam, the long-cherished dream of the people of the district is going to be fulfilled soon. The Government has issued an order for grounding works related to the project for which Rs 131.67 crore has been sanctioned under the first phase. The Munneru reservoir, to be constructed near Mulakanuru in Garla mandal, is envisaged to irrigate an ayacut of 5,000 acres in the initial stage besides providing drinking water to Bayyaram, Kamepally, Garla, Karepalli and Dornakal mandals. The reservoir will also cater to the drinking water needs of Khammam town and some villages in the neighbouring Warangal district.

The Munneru Sadhana Samiti urged the Government to complete the project in time.