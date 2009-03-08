HYDERABAD: The destruction of livelihoods and ecosystem in the coastal region has begun. The Coastal Corridor, Ports, Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) and many other special economic zones (SEZs) being set up along the 972-km coastline, are slowly making the region uninhabitable, forcing locals to move out.

Catching up with the lives of the victims of SEZs, PCPIR and the Coastal Corridor, Saraswati and her team of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) have captured the devastation and suffering of hundreds of fishermen, farmers and other locals in the coastal districts in a 30-minute documentary titled ‘Towards Development or Destruction?’ ‘‘There has been widespread opposition to the establishment of the Coastal Corridor on the grounds that these industries will destroy the lives of fishermen, farmers, salt manufacturers and other residents of the coastal villages. Despite all that, the destruction is already happening,’’ Saraswati pointed out.

According to her, factories in the coastal SEZs have not only affected the people physically and mentally but have also changed their economic outlook.

After facing stiff resistance from various political parties, non-government organisations and the general public, the State Government withdrew the controversial GO 34 meant for the study of the Coastal Corridor in November, 2008. However, GO 373 issued for the establishment of PCPIR is still in force.

According to environmentalists, even if the State Government stops the Coastal Corridor and initiates restoration, it would take another 10 to 20 years for the ecosystem of the coastal region to be regenerated.

‘‘We want all the political parties to make their stand clear on the issue of the Coastal Corridor and stop this indiscriminate destruction.

Further, the residents who have given up their homes, lands and livelihood for setting up the SEZs are yet to get relief and rehabilitation package from the Government,’’ she explained.