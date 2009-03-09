NELLORE: Strongly backing the Cash Transfer Scheme and other election promises made by Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his brother-in-law and film actor N Balakrishna has said they are necessary for the welfare of the poor and middle class families.

Talking to newsmen today, Balakrishna who is on a four-day visit to Nellore district, said the TDP promised to distribute colour TVs to the poor families as it was not only a source of entertainment but also a means to promote socio economic awareness among the downtrodden.

Stating that he entered active politics on the request of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, Balakrishna expressed his readiness to contest from any Assembly seat decided by the party high command.

He said the TDP would initiate measures to resolve the dispute between fishermen of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over fishing rights in Pulicat lake, if it was voted to power. A statue of former TDP State secretary and fishermen community leader Bomman Sundaraiah would be installed in the district. Backward Classes and weaker sections would be given a better deal in TDP regime, he said.