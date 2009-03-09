Home States Andhra Pradesh

West Godavari dist ryots facing acute water shortage

Several farmers of the western delta in West Godavari district are

ELURU: Several farmers of the western delta in West Godavari district are facing acute water shortage due to fall in water level in Godavari river. Though the officials introduced turn system to ensure regular water supply to the present rabi season, farmers of tail end areas are suffering for want of water.

As March is crucial for paddy crops as the crop gets ready for yield, sufficient water level is necessary to protect the standing crops. Farmers are expressing concern over shortage of water due to irregular supply.

The officials have been releasing only 3,600 cusecs of water against the demand of 5,000 cusecs for western delta. The officials released 3,400 cusecs of water till February. They started releasing additional 200 cusecs of water from March 1 after the farmers protested. The farmers of Undi mandal in West Godavari staged a rasta roko on the National Highway for three hours last month to protest against failure of officials to supply water to save their crops.

The water crisis is prevailing in 12 mandals of West Godavari district.

Paddy is being cultivated in 1.22 lakh acres in Undi sub-division.

Though the officials claim that they were releasing 1,011 cusecs of water, the farmes were getting only 843 cusecs.

It is said that over 5,500 cusecs of water was required to protect the paddy crop in the district.

West Godavari District Collector G Jayalakshmi, Godavari delta special officer BVS Prakasa Rao and other officials reviewed the water crisis and assured the farmers of improved water supply for rabi season. &nbsp;

