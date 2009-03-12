HYDERABAD: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) I V Subba Rao today assured that he would examine whether the emergency medical services provided under Arogyasri would attract the model code of conduct. The issue would be examined in the right perspective, he said.

He was responding to an observation at a media conference that many hospitals were not attending to emergency cases under the Arogyasri scheme saying it would attract the provisions of the model code of conduct. The CEO clarified that the ongoing 108 Ambulance services would continue with a condition that logos on the vehicles be covered.

Further, no new beneficiaries under the Arogyasri programme would be allowed.

Disclosing to media the details of the review meeting he had with the district collectors, SPs and other senior police officials, Subba Rao said district collector and SPs concerned in the district have jointly prepared an election plan and about a lakh of electronic voting machines (EVMs) were already checked and the rest would be completed by March 25.

There were a few complaints in the last general elections that EVMs did not work. To rule out technical failure of the EVMs, ECIL would post three engineers at every parliamentary constituency to attend to faulty EVMs.

Since the voters were already given a two week hands on training on the use of EVMs, presiding officers in the station would not be allowed to enter the booth.

About 1.7 lakh banners and hoardings were removed in the State and police raided seven illegal arms making units, 13,157 licensed arms were deposited, 31,498 people were bound over under Sections 107 and 116 of the CrPC and 96 non-bailable warrants were executed in the State.

So far 50 poll code violation cases were booked, the CEO said.

CEC Visit: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) N Gopalaswamy and Commissioners Navin Chawla and Qureshi would be coming here for a two day visit. Tomorrow evening they meet, at Raj Bhavan, representatives of the seven national parties and two regional parties. Day after, they would have a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary (Home) and (Political) at Jubilee Hall, Subba Rao explained.