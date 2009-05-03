HYDERABAD: The intense heat wave sweeping across the State claimed five lives in Nellore district where the mercury touched 46 degrees celsius on Saturday.

According to sources, the victims, including two women, died in Gudur, Rapur and Saidapuram mandals of the coastal district. Officials of the Distaster Mangement Department of the State Government maintained that they have not yet received any report from Nellore district on the deaths. ‘‘We have directed the collectors to advise people to protect themselves from the heatwave because it is unsually severe this time,’’ Disaster Management Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said.

In another incid e n t , about 30 schoolchidlren suffered a sunstroke while they were on their way to take part in Bala Bhaja Govindam, a programme being organised on Tirumala jointly by the TTD and the Bhagavutula Charitable Trust, Visakhapatnam.

The children fell unconscious when they were at Mokali Parvatam on the steps leading to Tirumala. They have been admitted to a hospital. After dipping a few notches down last week, the mercury has been rising with a vengeance, particularly in the Telangana region including the State capital, where the temperature recorded is 4-5 degrees above normal.

While the maximum temperature was 4 degrees above normal at 43.1 celsius on Saturday, the minimum temperature was 2 degrees above normal at 27.6 degrees.

According to the Met office, the heat wave is likely to continue for another day or two before Hyderabadis can hope for some relief. Satyakumar, Director of the Meteorological Department, said dry north westerly winds blowing in from Rajasthan and Maharashtra are responsible for the heat wave conditions over parts of Andhra Pradesh.

These winds contain very little moisture.

‘‘The temperature has been rising by one degree or so everyday for the past four or five days. We hope that in another two days, the heat wave will subside’’ said Satyakumar.