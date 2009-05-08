HYDERABAD: Lok Satta Party president Jayaprakash Narayan today disclosed that the average expenditure incurred by an LSP candidate in the recent Assembly elections was less than Rs 1 lakh in contrast to Rs 3 to Rs 5 crore by each of rival parties.

``The total expenditure incurred by all our candidates and the party would be less than half of the expenditure incurred by a single MP candidate from a traditional party. All the traditional parties put together have spent over Rs 4,500 crore during this elections,’’ he said.

The LSP’s total expenditure (both the party’s and its candidates put together) was around 0.1 per cent of the total cost of other parties, he said.

Although, the LSP enjoyed tremendous support from people, it had not been able to translate it into votes because of the inability of the candidates to spend even the minimum permitted amounts, he noted.

Narayan, who reviewed the performance of the party in the 2009 elections in north Telangana districts, pointed that most of LSP’s candidates were young, seriously committed to public good but were new to electoral politics and generally unknown to the people.

``Yet not a single party candidate had resorted to unethical practices - even as the top leaders of other parties had shamelessly resorted to bribing of voters with money and liquor,’’ he observed.

Briefing the media on the review meeting, party general secretary V Laxman Balaji and G Raja Reddy said that the LSP had contested 248 Assembly and 33 Lok Sabha seats.

Jayaprakash Narayan said that LSP had received enthusiastic support from all sections of people because of its track record as a movement for 12 years.

Jayaprakash Narayan claimed that LSP’s rivals had strengthened the Lok Satta by exposing themselves with their `naked opportunism, family rule, corruption, absence of a real agenda, unethical and illegal practices’.