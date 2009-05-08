Telangana Freedom Fighters Forum chief advisor Konda Lakshman Bapuji interacting with media at a book release function in Hyderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD: Leaders of several Telangana organisations have begun efforts to pressure political parties to work for the realisation of a separate State before September 17 which marks the anniversary of the liberation of erstwhile Hyderabad State.

Nearly 21 bodies, including associations of intellectuals and human rights activists, have come under one umbrella -- the Telangana Sadana Adhoc Committee -- under the leadership of freedom-fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji.

The committee’s first meeting was held here yesterday and an action plan chalked out.

Disclosing the detais of the meeting today, the committee voiced confidence that they would have the full support of the all the sections of society, including the Maoists and the CPI-ML Janashakti whose leaders were underground.

The committee called for clear-cut announcements on Telangana in the State and at the Centre before the respective new governments were sworn in and demanded that the bifurcation efforts begin in earnest from June 30.

If this did not happen, an agitation would begin straightaway.

Disclosing the resolutions, Bapuji lamented that the people of Telangana had been betrayed time and again. He also released a book, ``Vunna Valla Palanalo Badugula Batukulu’’ by K Venkatanarayana.

A message by CPI-ML Janashakti leader Kura Rajanna expressing solidarity with the committee’s resolutions was read out.