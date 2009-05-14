City ortho performs record limb-lengthening surgery

HYDERABAD: City-based orthopaedic surgeon PNVSV Prasad created an Indian record by performing a limb lengthening surgery on 10-year-old Jainab, adding 16 cms to them. However, he missed the world record by 2 cm.

Prasad of KIMS Hospital used the Ilizarov technique which is used in orthopaedics for many purposes.

Announcing this at a press conference here today, Prasad said the method was tested and explored the biological potential to heal many disorders.

He had been using the method for correcting bone deformities and limb and hip lengthening for the past 15 years.

Jainab was suffering from achondroplasia - with a short stature and hip deformities. A limb-lengthening surgery was performed on her first in 2005. Then her hip deformities were treated and later her thighs were lengthened in 2008, Prasad said.

Ilizarov method was initiated in Krugan, Russia in 1990s, where Prasad was also trained. The method could be used for correcting bone defects, limb lengthening and various deformities.

“This method is superior to the conventional methods and does not cause much pain,” he explained.

“There are no side-effects in this method and the healing is quick. Some general orthopedic complications may arise after the operation depending on the patient, but nothing that is serious,” he said.

The surgery might cost anything between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1,20,000 depending on the patients’ requirement and background, he added.