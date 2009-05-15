HYDERABAD:Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader K. Chandrashekhar Rao reaffirmed support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Friday, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised that a Telangana state will come up within 100 days if it takes power.

"I don't have even an iota of doubt about the NDA forming the government in New Delhi... They will form the government with support of over 300 MPs," Rao told reporters here.

Asked if political parties were wooing him, Rao said that the only cause that could lure him was the "creation of Telangana".

"Nobody can lure me - the only thing is the creation of Telangana state. That has been sufficiently promised to us by the NDA and BJP in a written manifesto. They will deliver Telangana state within 100 days of (coming to) power," Rao said.

Dismissing the Third Front, with whose partners he fought the elections in Andhra Pradesh, he insisted he would go only to the NDA - "the only alliance that was going to form the government".

Rao had earlier this week attended a NDA rally in Ludhiana in Punjab.