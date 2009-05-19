WARANGAL: Priority will be given to generate employment opportunities and improve basic amenities in the City, said TRS MLA from Warangal West D Vinay Bhaskar.

Vinay Bhaskar contested as a TDP rebel following the death of his brother and minister Pranay Bhaskar. In 2004 elections, he contested as an Independent and lost the election with a slender margin.

Third time proved lucky for Vinay Bhaskar. He defeated his nearest rival Kondapalli Dayasagar, PCC secretary and close aide of MP KVP Ramchander Rao with a margin of 6,681 votes.

Speaking to mediapersons here today, Vinay Bhaskar, a bachelor, said that he would dedicate his life to the service of the people.

Stating that he would resolve drinking water problem, Vinay Bhaskar said that he would strive to establish industries for generating employment opportunities to the youth.

Reminding that he had launched agitations for establishing railway junction in the Kazipet Railway Junction, he said that he would strive till the railway junction was established.

The newly elected MLA said that he would protect lands belonging to places of worship from encroachers.

Reiterating that the Telangana sentiment was very much alive, he said following the defeat of TRS nominees in the recent elections some vested interests were deliberately carrying on a propaganda that there was no Telangana sentiment.

He said that they were deliberating the reasons for the party’s debacle in the recently concluded elections adding that transfer of votes in the Mahakutami was not up to the expected level. He said that they would take the Telangana movement forward after analysing the reasons for the poll debacle.