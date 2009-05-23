Home States Andhra Pradesh

4 kids of a family die in mishap

Four children of a family were reported dead in a freak accident at Vatti Vemanapalli village in Komarolu mandal.

Published: 23rd May 2009

ONGOLE: Four children of a family were reported dead in a freak accident at Vatti Vemanapalli village in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district today.

The children went to collect wild fruits named ‘Janakaya’ in the forest abutting the village.

The tree that bore the fruits, to their dismay, stood in a stream.

Nevertheless, all the children decided to climb the tree and did so safely. However, while plucking the fruits they fell into the stream and were washed away in it.

The bodies were fished out by the villagers. The deceased were identified as Yerranagula Bhoopal (10), Yerranagula Ravi (10), both studying in Class V, Yerranagula Jyoti (12) a student of Class VII and Yerranagula Lakshmi Devi, a Class VI student.

