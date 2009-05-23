Kadapa corporator SB Amjad Basha presenting a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Hyderabad for Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy will visit the district tomorrow. It is his first visit to Kadapa after becoming Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

According to officials, the Chief Minister will arrive at Pulivendula at 9.50 am and participate in the death anniversary of his father Raja Reddy.

Later, he will attend official programmes.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister’s visit. District Collector Sasibhushan Kumar and SP DS Chouhan today reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

CORPORATOR’S GESTURE: Haroon Bajaj owner and 26th division corporator SB Amzad Basha has donated Rs 2 lakh for Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

He met Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Hyderabad and handed over him a cheque for Rs 2 lakh.

Hailing the victory of Congress in the State and at the Centre, he hoped that the Chief Minister would implement more welfare schemes during his second term. Corporator Haroon Ansari Ali, Haroon Babu and others were also present on the occasion.