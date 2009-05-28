HYDERABAD: The XVI Additional Chief Metropolitan magistrate today extended till June 10 the judicial remand of all the accused in Satyam scam.

After the magistrate’s order, the accused -- B Ramalinga Raju, Rama Raju, Vadlamani Srinivas, S Gopalakrishnan and Talluri Srinivas -- who were produced in court, were shifted back to Central Prison, Chanchalguda.

Ramalinga Raju, Rama Raju and Vadlamani Srinivas were taken into custody on January 9 when the senior Raju made his “confessional statement” on the financial fraud.

The other accused were sent to judicial remand at a later date.

The CBI, which filed the chargesheet, is opposing bail to the accused as it apprehends that the accused may tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses.