TADIPATRI: Tadipatri police today solved the mystery behind torching of Sakshi newspaper office by arresting the main culprit Naveenkumar Reddy, a Correspondent working with vernacular newspaper.

Along with him two of his accomplices were also arrested.

However, during the media briefing, Naveenkumar Reddy shouted that he was innocent and that he was being framed.

According to Tadipatri DSP M Srinivasa Rao, Naveenkumar Reddy, Nagarjuna Reddy and others travelled to Hyderabad to attend the ministers’ swearing-in ceremony with a fond hope that their leader J C Diwakar Reddy would become a minister again.

After reaching Hyderabad they came to know that Diwakar Reddy was not given a place in the Cabinet. Upset with the developments, they returned to Tadipatri.

Navenkumar Reddy, Nagarjuna Reddy, their friend from Tirupati Ashokvardhan Reddy hatched a plan to torch Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Fans Association office in Tadipatri. Since it was locked, they moved to Saakshi newspaper office carrying two petrol cans. Naveenkumar Reddy waited at a distance and the other two went into Saakshi’s office and threw petrol and lit a match to it, in which Saakshi correspondent Rajasekhar received burns.

Ashokvardhan Reddy also received burns on his leg. Later they all escaped from the scene and went into hiding. DIG Sujatha Rao, SP M K Singh formed three teams to nab the culprits. Of the eight involved in the incident, the police were able to arrest three and five others are still absconding.

Three cases were filed against Naveenkumar Reddy, the brain behind the attack. CIs Balaswamy Reddy, Malleswar Reddy. ID police Jakir and Vali helped solving the case, the DSP said. He also ruled out involvement of J C Diwakar Reddy or Prabhakara Reddy in the incident.