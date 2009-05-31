HYDERABAD: The Director of Sardar Vallabhhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), K Vijay Kumar, today lauded the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh Police Academy (APPA) for launching the interactive 3-D virtual reality simulator software for crime scene management training and proficiency testing, meant for the trainees. “Criminals have become much more tech-savvy and therefore we should improve ourselves accordingly,’’ said Vijay Kumar, who was the chief-guest for the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, APPA Director C Gopinatha Reddy said that the launch of the software will help the trainees understand and pick up clues from the scene of offence. The software is an animated version wherein a murder scene is created and the trainees are asked to go about investigating the offence and picking up clues, for which they get points accordingly.

“This will enhance the skills of our trainees when they are out on the field,’’ he said. The facility was launched in collaboration with the Directorate of Forensic Sciences, New Delhi.