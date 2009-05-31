ADILABAD: If any one thinks the evil of child marriage was a thing of the past, taken care of by the Sarada Act in the pre- Independence days, all he needs to do to set right the misconception is to visit pockets of Adilabad district.

The practice is especially rife among the Gollakurmas, and the community leaders say it is caste tradition that girls be married off when they are below 15 years. And since the marriages are an intra-community affair complaints are hardly ever lodged.

Seersha village in Koutala mandal in the Kagaznagar area has about 80 Gollakurma families, and there are nearly 400 in the Dorpally, Govindpur and Bhoopalapatnam villages in Sirpur mandal. At the time of marriage, the bride and groom are given 10 sheep or goats to make a start in life.

Most of these weddings take place at night, without much fanfare. And though locals are generally in the know, none has bothered to bring them to the notice of officials or the police.

Though Koppula Shankar, a farmer from Koutala, says child marriage is a violation of human rights, he is also sensible of the socioeconomic conditions that give rise to it. Early marriage is often perceived by parents as the only option for securing a daughter’s future. Child marriage is an issue that cannot be solved in isolation as it results from a complex range of issues such as poverty and low levels of education and health, notes Shankar.

But A Mallaiah of Seersha village feels that the incidence of child marriages have come down and that the practice is confined to the Gollakurma community.

For his part, Kagaznagar DSP Mogli says that there have hardly been any complaints, and cites just two instances in which child marriages have been foiled.