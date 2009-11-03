HYDERABAD: IVR Krishna Rao, executive officer of the TTD, on Monday in person handed over a sealed cover containing a list of jewellery, diamonds and puja samagri of the deity at Tirumala. This follows a direction given by the High Court in a writ petition complaining of large scale irregularities in the upkeep of the temple, its properties, assets and particularly its jewellery.

The bench consisting of Justice G Raghuram and Justice Ramesh Ranganadhan gave one month time to the Government to make clear its stance and decision on the disciplinary proceedings it had initiated against its erring employees involved in the gold dollar scam. The TTD also sought a month’s time to detail its modus operandi on assessing the value of the enlisted items and voiced the possibility of outsourcing the appraisal to experts including gemologists.

It was granted a month’s time to detail the list of beneficiaries of the Maha Dwara Darshan.