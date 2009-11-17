ANANTAPUR: Hundreds of lorries carrying iron ore were forced to halt at Guntakal and Yadiki in the district today following an agitation launched by opposition parties against alleged illegal mining by Obulapuram Mining Company.

Protesting irregularities by OMC, CPI activists stopped the lorries at Obulapuram, Guntakal, Gutti, Yadiki and Tadipatri areas. They were allowed to move only after 3:00 p.m.

Earlier, demanding CBI inquiry into irregularities resorted to by OMC to the tune of Hundreds of crores, Opposition parties -- TDP, CPI, CPM and Lok Satta staged a mega dharna before the Collectorate.

They also demanded that all kinds of minerals in the State be declared as national wealth.

When the dharna was about to take a violent turn as several thousands of opposition party activists reached the Collectorate by 10:00 a.m, police swung into action and arrested several leaders.

The Opposition leaders demanded that the Government stop the mining forthwith and have OMC surveyed by Survey of India besides seizing all the company’s records.

The Opposition urged a probe into notices issued to OMC by the DFO alleging illegal mining in the reserve forest to the tune of Rs 750 crore and seize the iron ore.

Opposition should be given a chance to scrutinise all the licenses, permits and files OMC in the presence of Assembly Speaker, they demanded. They also pressed for an inquiry by a team of senior officers from Revenue, Mines and Geology, Vigilance, Industries, Forest, Customs, Commercial and Income Tax departments into the issue.

Implicating former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, they pointed out that the YSR Government issued two GOs 150, 153 leasing 68.5 hectares of iron ore mines to the Obulapuram Company. TDP leaders recalled that the party protested bringing down of historic Sunkulamma temple in OMC mines. TDP district leader Parthasarathy, Politburo members Kalava Srinivasulu and Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Pallapu Jayachandra Mohan, CPI leader Jagadish, Lok Satta leader Srinath, CPM leaders Obula Kondareddy and Rambhupal and 50 others were among those arrested.