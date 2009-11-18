HYDERABAD: Apparently acting under the Centre’s directive, Chief Minister K Rosaiah has sought a CBI inquiry into the alleged illegal mining of iron ore in Anantapur district by Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) and its subsidiaries owned by Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy.

With this move, the Congress leadership in the State intends not only to silence the Opposition, which has been crying hoarse that the State government has remained a mute spectator to the illegal activity but also hit at Janardhan Reddy who is suspected to be the financial power behind YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of the late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who has set his sights on the top post in the State. The Rosaiah government, through the action, also hopes to clear itself of the charge that it is working hand in glove with Janardhan Reddy and allowing him to continue with the ‘‘illegal mining’’.

Of the three panels - each from forest, industries and mines departments - formed by the State to go into the mining issue, the forest department officials, whose work has come under flak from the Opposition parties, is all set to submit its report in a day or two. The panel, it is learnt, has prima facie established that the OMC did involve itself in illegal mining.

The Gali brothers, who had close ties with YSR, had ‘successfully’ acquired all the mining companies in Obulapuram area except the Bellary Iron Ore Ltd (BIOL) which has mining sites next to that of OMC’s.

When OMC started encroaching on the mines of the BIOL, the latter lodged several complaints with the State government. Failing to get a response, the BIOL moved the AP High Court and then the Supreme Court which directed the Survey of India to demarcate the areas belonging to the OMC and the BIOL. However, the Survey of India sought protection to its officials to conduct the survey. With the then AP government failing to give an assurance on providing protection, the survey has not been taken up and the OMC continued its ‘illegal mining’ in the areas belonging to the BIOL and the AP forest department.

Following the sudden demise of Rajasekhara Reddy, the forest department officials served notices on the OMC. Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress in Karnataka demanded that the State too, following the AP example, order a CBI probe into the “illegal mining” besides dropping Gali brothers and Sriramulu from cabinet.