HYDERABAD: Justice L Narasimha Reddy of the High Court on Thursday suspended the order made by Kallol Biswas, the Divisional Forest Officer, who stayed mining operations in the Obulapuram area.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Anantapuram Mining Corporation, which is owned by the wife of Gali Janardhan Reddy.

It was argued that the corporation had all the required permissions from the mines and forest departments, and the Pollution Control Board, and that the land in question was not a part of the reserved forest and the iron ore was therefore not a forest produce requiring a forest permit.

Justice Reddy made it clear that the forest officials cannot insist on the permit for the ore but however can insist on a transit permit if the material went through the forest area.

Health varsity’s right not to award grace marks upheld

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice AR Dave and CV Nagarjuna Reddy on Thursday suspended an order of a single judge asking the NTR Health University to award grace marks to borderline students of PG courses.

Dr Nitesh Kumar and others pointed out successfully to the single judge that the university had the practice of awarding up to five grace marks to students who failed in the postgraduate examinations by that margin. The executive council of the university resolved in July 2007 to do away with the practice. The petitioners successfully contended before the single judge that the decision cannot be enforceable with retrospective effect.

In its appeal, the university contended that there cannot be a right for grace marks. The bench suspended the judgement of the single judge.

GO on no-trust motions in local bodies suspended

A division bench comprising Justice A Gopala Reddy and Justice S Govindarajulu suspended the operation of the government rule made on August 4, amending the power of local bodies to move a motion of no-confidence.

Ward members of the zilla panchayat in Siricilla mandal in Karimnagar district sought to move a no-confidence motion against the upasarpanch.

As per the earlier rule, if a no-trust motion is defeated no fresh motion can be moved for a further period of two years. By the impugned order, the two-year period was extended to four years.

The petitioners contended that restricting the right of moving a motion of no-confidence to just once in four years of a five-year term of the local body made a mockery of the freedom.