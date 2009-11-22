TIRUPATI: Tiruchanoor, the abode of Goddess Padmavati, turned into a sea of devotees today with thousands participating in Panchami Theertham, the most important and the last ritual of the annual Kartheeka Brahmotsavams.

Panchami Theertham is a celebration of the manifestation of Sri Padmavati Devi in a Golden Lotus in Padma Sarovaram on Sukla Panchami of Kartheeka month when Uttarashada star is on the ascendant.

The rituals commenced simultaneously at Tiruchanoor and Tirumala in the early hours of the day. While the Goddess was being readied for Snapana Thirumanjanam (Celestial Bath) at a special mandapam on the banks of Padma Pushkarini, priests and officials of Tirumala temple were busy bringing the Sare presented by Lord Venkateswara to His Consort on Her manifestation day.

The Sare, which is also known as Appa Padi, is brought on elephants in a procession to Tiruchanoor.

It consists of turmeric, tulasi, silk saree and other sacred things. After the offering of Sare to the Goddess, Snapana Thirumanjanam begins. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer IYR Krishna Rao took the Sare to the Mandapam on the bank of Padma Pushkarini after receiving it at the entrance of the temple. Sudarshana Alwar also known as Chakrathalvar is also given the celestial bath to mark the occasion.

After the end of the two-hour ritual, Sudarshana Chakram was taken into Padma Pushkarini for a holy dip at 12 noon in the auspicious Makara Lagnam. Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the temple tank along with Chakrathalvar hailing the Goddess and chanting Govindanamam.

It is believed that the holy dip in Padma Pushkarini at that auspicious time, absolves one from all sins.

According to an official estimate, two lakh devotees took part in Panchami Theertham.

The TTD made elaborate arrangements for Panchami Theertham, which went off smoothly marking the conclusion of the annual temple festival.