HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Rosaiah along with Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief D Srinivas will present `Kommineni’ award to AP Legislative Council chairman A Chakrapani Yadav and AP Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghatan member Chinnamilli Rayudu at a memorial meeting in Gandhi Bhavan here tomorrow at 11 a.m.

According to a press release, APCC general secretary R Ananda Bhaskar informed that the APCC will organize a memorial meeting tomorrow to mark the first death anniversary of former AP Youth Congress president and former chairman of AP Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghatan Kommineni Seshagiri Rao. A trust functioning in his memory will give away awards on this occasion.

Both Chakrapani and Rayudu have been selected for the awards in recognition of their services to the society and polity. Sanghatan chairman Nagubandi Satyanarayana will preside the meeting.