HYDERABAD: In tune with the changing global scenario, chilli farmers in three States -- AP, Karnataka and Orissa -- have formed into a society and launched an exclusive website to encourage organic farming and boost dwindling export of chillies.

In a first-of-its kind initiative in the country, around 95 cooperative societies in the three States have banded together into a Chilli-Growers Cooperative Society which recently launched its website: ``chilligrowers.com’’ to help farmers in all aspects -- from collecting quality seed to improving the quality of produce.

India used to top the world chilli trade, accounting for 25 per cent of it. But stiff competition from China and excessive use of pesticides saw exports dwindle to 17.4 per cent this year.

``Several countries have been rejecting chillies and chilli products from the country after detecting pesticide residues,’’ Chilli Growers Cooperative Society chairman Nadendla Poornachandra Rao told Express.

He said that the society, through its website, would encourage farmers to use organic manure. This, he hoped, would boost exports and ensure the growers remunerative prices.

Rao said the website was receiving good response. The society currently had 40,000 members from Karnataka, 8,000 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,000 from Orissa.It plans to construct around 10 cold chains for farmers in the State. Poornachandra Rao said the website would help farmers keep abreast of international prices on a daily basis, as well as acquire knowledge of standards and useful inputs.

