A TRS activist touching the feet of a woman cop near the venue of TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao’s hunger strike asking her to leave the place.

KARIMNAGAR/SIDDIPET: Thousands of police personnel swarmed Karimnagar and Medak districts and arrested dozens of activists as a war-like situation prevailed hours before the scheduled commencement of the indefinite fast by Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhara Rao tomorrow.

In all likelihood, Rao, who announced the fast to press his demand for a separate State, might be put under house arrest in his home in Karimnagar itself and not be allowed to proceed to the venue — Siddipet town in neighbouring Medak district. Chief Minister K Rosaiah reviewed the situation with the administration even as senior police officials camped in both districts to prevent any untoward incident amidst indications of trouble brewing in the event of Rao being foiled.

At a media conference today, the TRS chief warned of dire consequences if he was thwarted. ‘‘It is my right to undertake a fast. I am not a terrorist, nor have my party cadres indulged in any violence in the past nine years. Why should the government deploy such a huge number of policemen?’’ he asked.

Rao’s deputy and senior TRS leader T Harish Rao, who has been camping in Siddipet overseeing the arrangements, declared that they would not allow the police to enter the venue.

They have barricaded the entire site with barbed wire and the sole entry point will be guarded by volunteers.

The police have stepped up vigil and are not allowing vehicles — including RT C buses — into town, except those carrying mediapersons.

In Karimnagar, tension prevailed at the North Telangana Bhavan where Chandrasekhar Rao is camping. Hundreds of activists have descended on the place, even as equal numbers of cops have encircled it in an apparent attempt to prevent Rao from coming out and proceeding to Siddipet.