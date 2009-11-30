RAJAHMUNDRY: Major Irrigation Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah has said that the Government will complete construction of the Indira Sagar Project (ISP) by 2014.

Speaking to reporters here today, he said the Government was waiting for the Union Government’s decision to accord national status to ISP.

He said tenders were invited for the construction of rockfill dam, spillway and power plant. The Government, after a thorough inspection by experts and discussions with leaders of all parties, had finalised the dam design and other aspects.

The Minister said the Government would clarify the doubts raised by the Orissa Government against ISP in the court.

Only four months dues to contractors were pending, he said and added that the Government would clear them soon as there was no dearth of funds for the Jalayagnam project.

Lakshmaiah said Andhra Pradesh, with Rs lakh crore budget, was only next to Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1.08 crore) in the country.

Social Welfare Minister Pilli Subash Chandra Bose and MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao were present.