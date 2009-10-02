Master Endoscopist Award for Nageshwar Reddy

HYDERABAD: American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has awarded the 2009 Master Endoscopist Award to Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. This is the highest award in the world in the field of gastro-intestinal endoscopy and is often called Nobel Prize of Endoscopy, a press release said today.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy is the only Asian to get this prestigious award from president of ASGE Dr John L Petrini at Crystal Awards Ceremony in Chicago recently. This award recognises the achievements of Dr Nageshwar Reddy in the field of endoscopy in developing new noninvasive techniques to replace conventional surgeries, the press release said.